$466.95 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report sales of $466.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.90 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

