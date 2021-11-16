4,566 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ozon by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ozon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 373,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ozon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

