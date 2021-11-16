38,846 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

