3,862 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APP opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

