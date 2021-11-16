3,676 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,676 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,100 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 105.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,532 shares of the software’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,598 shares of company stock valued at $30,136,502. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.13 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

