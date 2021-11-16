360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $26.29

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $27.92. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 18,911 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

