$34.41 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post sales of $34.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.69 million and the lowest is $33.13 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

