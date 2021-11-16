$288.70 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report $288.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.80 million and the lowest is $284.60 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 575,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,981. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,913. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

