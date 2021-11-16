260,049 Shares in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 260,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAKD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAKD opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Naked Brand Group Limited has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

