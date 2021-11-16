23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of ME stock opened at 11.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.73. 23andMe has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 923.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.