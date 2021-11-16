-$2.78 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.93) and the lowest is ($3.71). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($3.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($5.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $249,945,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after buying an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASND stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

