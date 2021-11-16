1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,161 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $187.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

