1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $498,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 242,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

BRKR stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

