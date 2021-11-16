1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 100.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

