1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 677 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

