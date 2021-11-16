1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 299 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.42. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $269.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

