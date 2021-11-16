1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 113 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 64.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $1,013.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 327.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.09 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $889.79 and a 200-day moving average of $738.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

