1,750 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Range Resources by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

