$159.26 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce sales of $159.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $598.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 136,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.16. 816,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,507. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

