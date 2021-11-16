$148.73 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.21 million to $154.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $620.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $668.91 million, with estimates ranging from $640.21 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Check.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STER. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

STER traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 288,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,584. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

