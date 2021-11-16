14,712 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arko by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.12. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

