143,066 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $9,056,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $4,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $17,930,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $5,693,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $6,650,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.24. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total value of $7,111,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

