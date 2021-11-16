12,119 Shares in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,772,000.

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

