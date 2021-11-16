11,667 Shares in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $178,000.

KPLT opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

