$112.66 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $112.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.31 million and the highest is $113.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $101.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.