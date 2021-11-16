$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.26. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 4,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

