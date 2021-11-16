$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 614,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,781. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

