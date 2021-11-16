$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.26. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock remained flat at $$56.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 634,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,747. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

