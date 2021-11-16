$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Methanex posted sales of $811.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 58.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 374.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 358,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.