$0.83 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. 501,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

