-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

