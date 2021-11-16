-$0.66 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

AERI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,875. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

