$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,522. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

