-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.25. 70,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

