$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,756. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.73.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

