-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ARTL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 75,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,660. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

