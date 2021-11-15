Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 14th total of 3,578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 9,815,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.