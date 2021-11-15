ZIMBOCASH Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,961.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 109.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $108.79 million and approximately $14,961.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00095453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,667.75 or 0.07159251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,400.28 or 1.00308907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

