Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Releases Earnings Results

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZVIA stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

