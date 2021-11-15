Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 53,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.