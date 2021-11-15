ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.83

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 95216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $519.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

