Zcoin Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,645.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.40 or 0.07213801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00416395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.54 or 0.01037251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00274171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00243431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004586 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

