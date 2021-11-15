Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €101.78 ($119.74).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZAL shares. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €77.38 ($91.04) on Monday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.