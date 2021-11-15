Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of VET opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $821,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 166.2% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 160,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

