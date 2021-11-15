Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) to “Buy”

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

