Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

UEIC stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $517.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 691,355 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 53.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

