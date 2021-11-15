Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $653.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regeneron posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results, beating on both earnings and sales. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

Several other analysts have also commented on REGN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $699.24.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $631.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.32 and a 200 day moving average of $579.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

