Zacks Investment Research Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

OTEX opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Open Text has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

