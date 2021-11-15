Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) to Sell

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STIM. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.