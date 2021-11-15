Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

